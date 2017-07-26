REFILE-FDA rejects Eagle Pharmaceuticals' heat stroke treatment

(Corrects to Wednesday in paragraph 1)

July 26 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its drug Ryanodex to treat heat stroke and requested an additional clinical trial.

The drug, which is approved for the treatment and prevention of malignant hyperthermia, is being tested to treat exertional heat stroke (EHS), in conjunction with external cooling methods.

EHS is a severe form of heat-related illness that can be life-threatening. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)