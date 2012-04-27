By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 Facing a $32 million
amortization payment in July and an amendment that expires this
Monday, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc continues to remain
quiet on its plans to address its $1.1 billion debt load. The
shipping company will need to depend on the cooperation of its
banks to stay afloat as Eagle Bulk management navigates through
a steep decline in shipping rates on chartered vessels. The
company has few liquidity options aside from $25 million of
balance sheet cash and potential equity issuance off a stock
price trading near five-year lows.
As part of the most recent amendment agreed upon last
September, Eagle Bulk engaged a restructuring advisor, Alvarez &
Marsal, to help develop financial forecasts and a business plan
for lender review. The lenders, led by RBS, retained KPMG to
assist in further due diligence. The company has already
announced that it would not be able to meet covenants beginning
in 2013 and was seeking "to achieve a long-term restructuring
solution," according to public statements from company
management.
"Banks recognize that shipping is very cyclical and prefer
to keep things in house to work out problems," said Ben Nolan,
head of shipping research at Knight Capital. "What could change
this dynamic is if a borrower runs into difficult enough
conditions that it is unable to meet interest obligations."
Industry Overcapacity
Recent operating conditions have indeed been difficult as
the industry confronts an onslaught of new ship deliveries.
Eagle Bulk focuses on hauling dry bulk goods, including
coal, iron ore and agricultural products, on its fleet of 45
mostly supramax-class vessels. Supramax ships typically have a
carrying capacity spanning 50,000 to 60,000 dead weight tons.
The size of these ships relative to larger dry bulk vessel
classes enables greater cargo and docking flexibility.
The versatility of these vessels and their role in
facilitating trade to fast growing emerging markets such as
India and China persuaded ship owners to order too many ships in
recent years. According to Clarksons, supply grew by 14 percent
in 2011 and is forecasted to increase by 15 percent this year
before moderating to 8 percent growth.
The imbalance between vessel demand and capacity has
depressed the Baltic Dry Index, which reflects dry bulk shipping
prices across a range of vessel classes and routes. The index
closed at 1,137 yesterday compared to 647 reached in February
but off its 52-week high of 2,173 and all time high of 11,793
reached in May 2008, according to Reuters data. Given the
multi-year lead times to deliver a new dry bulk vessel, ship
owners placed orders when the index was high and before the
credit crunch, leading to industry overcapacity.
Besides depressing the Baltic Dry Index, individual day
rates for chartering vessels have plummeted as well. Supramax
day rates averaged $8,728 per day in the first quarter which is
down 39 percent from year ago levels, though day rates have
recently risen above $10,000 per day, according to Deutsche
Bank.
The company estimated daily cash costs per vessel at $9,464,
which implies that current day rates are barely covering Eagle
Bulk's operating expenses unless a seasonal upturn materializes
later into the summer.
Fleet valuation
The tough rate environment has contributed to falling ship
values. Although the company records its fleet value at $1.8
billion in the latest public filings, buyers are bidding for the
revolver loan at around 70 cents on the dollar.
This recorded value includes contracts signed at rates above
those currently realized in the spot market. Excluding the value
of these contracts attached to the fleet, Eagle Bulk revises its
fleet value estimate to $1.1 billion or $25.1 million per ship.
Last week, a 5 year old Supramax with 55,000 dead weight ton
capacity, named Ocean Spirit, was sold for $20 million,
according to Drewry Shipping Consultants. The average age of
Eagle Bulk's fleet is about five years.
The revolver is secured by mortgages on the fleet's vessels.
There was $1.1 billion drawn under the revolver at the end of
last year, suggesting that potential loan buyers assign marginal
value to the contracts along with discounting the company's
recorded fleet value.
Eagle Bulk has minimal investment requirements for new
vessels, as the company took delivery of its last vessel to
complete its new ship construction program last year. This
should help lower the company's cash burn and demands for
additional capital.
Despite these issues, the bank lending group has so far
demonstrated willingness to support the company through multiple
waivers and amendments. The most recent amendment relaxes
minimum adjusted net worth and liquidity covenants through this
Monday. However the company remains in dispute with RBS, the
agent bank, over covenant issues from a prior amendment executed
in August 2009. RBS contends that the company met certain
covenants during 2010 which would have then triggered a 2011
default due to Eagle Bulk's declining earnings.
If RBS prevails, this would compel the company and lenders
to undergo another round of amendment negotiations to waive a
potential default.
Calls to Eagle Bulk were not returned by press time.
Other lenders signing onto the most recent amendment
include: Lloyds TSB, WestLB, Bank of China, Sumitomo Mitsui,
Santander, and Credit Industriel et Commercial. Sources say that
the loan has not yet traded outside the current bank group given
bids in the low 70s, suggesting that lenders are willing to keep
matters "in-house" for now.