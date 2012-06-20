* Shares up 11 pct after market
* Co to receive new $20 mln facility
June 20 Debt-laden drybulk shipper Eagle Bulk
Shipping Inc reached an agreement with its lenders,
sending its shares up as much as 11 percent in extended trade.
The lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, have agreed
to permanently waive any purported defaults, the company said In
a statement.
The $1.13 billion outstanding under the existing revolver
will be converted to a term loan which matures in 2015, Eagle
Bulk said.
The facility, which had been extended thrice, was scheduled
to expire June 20.
The company said it would receive a new facility of $20
million as per the agreement.
Eagle Bulk said the arrangement will replace existing
financial covenants and substitute them with new covenants that
phase-in over three years.
The company's shares were up 11 percent at $3.31 in
after-market trade. They closed at $2.98 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.