UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Aug 6 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : * Files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection -- court filing * Says has no greater than $950 million assets, and has $1.21 billion debts * Files for protection from creditors with U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.