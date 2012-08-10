UPDATE 1-Aggreko's finance chief Cran to quit for Forth Ports role
* Shares down 0.114 percent at 873.65 pence at 0943 GMT (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)
Aug 10 Eagle Rock Energy Partners LP said it will buy two natural gas processing plants in Texas and associated gathering system from BP America Production Co for $227.5 million in cash.
Eagle Rock will gather and process BP's natural gas production from the existing connected wells for 20 years under the terms of the agreement.
The two processing plants in Sunray and Hemphill have a processing capacity of about 220 mmcf/d and 2,500 miles of gathering pipelines serving over 350,000 acres in Texas.
* Shares down 0.114 percent at 873.65 pence at 0943 GMT (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)
LONDON, June 6 Barely one tenth of renewable energy technology is ready to meet long-term climate change targets as governments have failed to adequately support large-scale deployment, a report by the International Energy Agency showed on Tuesday.