July 11 Eagle Rock Energy Partners, LP on Tuesday added $250 million to an existing senior note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EAGLE ROCK ENERGY PARTNERS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.501 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.666 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/13/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 771 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS