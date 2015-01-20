JERUSALEM Jan 20 Israel's EarlySense, a maker
of medical monitoring systems, said on Tuesday it raised $20
million in a funding round led by Samsung Ventures, which
invested half the amount.
Existing investors including Pitango Venture Capital, Welch
Allyn, JK&B, Proseed and Noaber also participated in the round.
This was Samsung Ventures' second investment in Israel in
the last week after it provided financing to Rounds, a mobile
application for group video chats.
EarlySense, which makes a sensor that is placed under the
mattress and monitors the heart and respiratory rate, said the
funding would be used to further expand in the home-medical and
consumer markets.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)