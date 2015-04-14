JERUSALEM, April 14 Fraud prevention group Early
Warning, which is owned by five of the largest U.S. banks, has
teamed up with Israel's BioCatch, a specialist in behavioral
biometrics, to boost protection of customer accounts.
BioCatch's system analyses and remembers how people maneuver
physically online and can warn banks if a client's account has
been hacked.
Typical signs of fraud or specific behavioral signatures can
now be shared across the entire consortium, rather than at a
single bank, the companies said on Tuesday. They did not
disclose financial details of the partnership.
BioCatch Chief Executive Ron Mortiz said the move addresses
"some of the biggest challenges currently facing the financial
industry, namely preventing account takeover and new account
fraud as well as malware attacks".
Early Warning is owned by Wells Fargo, Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase, BB&T and
Capital One.
