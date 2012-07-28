AMMAN, July 28 Jordan's Arab Bank Group saw its first-half net profits rise by 10 percent to $360 million compared to the same year-ago period due to lower provisions and a rise in operational income despite political upheaval that hit the region, a bank statement said on Saturday.

Chairman Abdel Hamid Shoman said the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits rise 3.6 percent to $32 billion at the end of June 2012 against the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by James Jukwey)