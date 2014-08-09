MUMBAI, Aug 9 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net profit 777.0 vs 532.5 Net sales (in bln rupees) 23.69 vs 19.45 Results are consolidated COMPANY DISCLAIMER: "In view of changes in the company's shareholdings during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the consolidated results for the period are not strictly comparable with those of the previous period." NOTE: Godrej Industries Ltd is a diversified company with interests in chemicals, animal feed, processed food and beverages. * Further company coverage (Reporting by Himank Sharma)