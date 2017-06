AMMAN Feb 6 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 13 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 100 million dinars ($141 million) compared with the same period last year, according to bank data reported on Monday.

The preliminary statement of the country's second lender, which still need approval from the Central Bank of Jordan, showed assets reached 6.9 billion dinars ($9.7 blln) at the end of December, a 3.9 percent rise compared with the same period in 2010. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)