* Steady growth in 2011 despite economic slowdown
* Chairman says bank's foreign operations healthy
(Adds detail from statement)
AMMAN Feb 6 Jordan's Housing Bank for
Trade and Finance on Monday posted a 13 percent
year-on-year rise in 2011 net profit to 100 million dinars,
bolstered by healthy growth in its core retail and commercial
business.
The country's second lender had assets of 6.9 billion dinars
($9.7 billion) at end-December, up 3.9 percent from a year
previously, it said in a preliminary statement which still needs
approval from the Central Bank of Jordan.
Chairman Michel Marto said the bank's healthy results, which
came despite uncertainty in the region and the economic
slowdown, were due to growth in its core commercial and retail
business and better profitability of its foreign subsidiaries.
"The results reflect the financial solvency of the bank and
its strong capital base and the soundness and quality of its
loan and investment portfolio," Marto said in the statement.
The bank has a presence in Syria, the Palestinian
territories and Algeria, where it has a joint venture bank, and
a branch in Bahrain. It also has representative offices in Iraq,
Libya and the United Arab Emirates.
The bank's total loans portfolio, which includes credit to
government bodies, rose 3.5 percent to 2.7 billion dinars at the
end of 2011 from the same period in 2010, while total deposits
rose 3 percent to 5.4 billion.
Housing Bank's main shareholders are Qatar National Bank
with over 35 percent followed by Libya's Foreign Bank
with a 15 percent shareholding and Kuwait's Real Estate
Investment Consortium with a stake of over 10 percent.
Jordan's state pension fund also has a 15.4 percent
shareholding. Gulf Arab investors along with Jordanian
businessmen own the remaining shares of the bank, which has the
largest branch network in the country.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)