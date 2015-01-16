By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 16 Electric utilities in the
United States can expect an extra $12 billion a year in annual
revenue by 2030 as heat waves increase the demand for air
conditioning. Oil and gas companies may find it easier to drill
in the Arctic, where sea ice is melting.
But grocery manufacturers are shouldering hundreds of
millions of dollars in unexpected costs as extreme weather
disrupts their supply chains.
As world temperatures continue to tick up - 2014 was the
warmest on record, two U.S. government agencies reported on
Friday - companies are scrambling to assess how a greenhouse
Earth will affect their bottom line.
While the agencies' reports did not show that global warming
is accelerating, they underscore how companies will need to
factor more climate-change-fueled extreme weather events into
their operations.
"Companies are increasingly disclosing the risk that climate
change poses for their business, including risk to the bottom
line, and are increasingly concerned about it," said Heather
Coleman, climate change policy manager at Oxfam America.
It has long been clear to climate scientists that greenhouse
warming will affect business. That realization has become so
much a part of mainstream economics that in 2010 the Securities
and Exchange Commission began requiring publicly traded
companies to report the risk that climate change poses to their
business.
Although environmental groups say the SEC has not enforced
that requirement rigorously enough, many companies' regulatory
filings describe how climate change threatens their operations,
such as the water shortages that Coca Cola and PepsiCo
have cited, said Oxfam's Coleman.
Other companies are taking multi-million-dollar hits from
climate change's impact on agriculture and extreme weather,
according to their SEC and other disclosures.
Last summer General Mills announced that it lost 62
days of production in the first quarter of 2014 alone, largely
due to the effect of extreme weather on its supply chain and
transportation.
Consumer-goods giant Unilever said climate change
costs it 300 million euros per year, in large part because it
has to change its supply-chain sourcing when extreme weather
strikes.
RISKY BUSINESS
Adding up such effects, a 2014 bipartisan report called
Risky Business estimated that climate change will cost the U.S.
economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year by the end of the
century. The Risky Business Project was chaired by former New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Treasury Secretary
Henry Paulson, and billionaire climate-change activist Tom
Steyer,
Heat stress, which can kill cattle, already costs the U.S.
livestock industry $2 billion a year.
High temperatures also increase the amount of electricity
that is lost during transmission and distribution: the
electrical losses total some $26 billion a year, according to
government data, and will increase as heat waves do, said Kate
Gordon, director of the climate program at Next Generation,
Steyer's research and advocacy group.
Just as climate change will bring benefits to some countries
- Siberia could see a boom in agriculture and the Canadian
arctic a minerals rush - so it could be a plus for some
industries.
Someone will have to build the additional 95 gigawatts of
electricity-generating capacity that the Risky Business report
projected the United States will need over the next five to 25
years to meet demand for air conditioning. That could bring more
customers to Bechtel and other large engineering firms, as well
as to those that make steam and wind turbines, including General
Electric.
And pharmaceutical companies could start making serious
money by selling malaria and yellow-fever drugs to people in the
wealthy northern hemisphere as the insects that carry those
diseases spread out of the tropics. There could also be greater
demand for allergy medications as a warmer world increases
plants' production of pollen and other allergens, subjecting
more people to more sneezing, eye-watering misery.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley, editing by Ross Colvin)