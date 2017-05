Jan 16 Last year was Earth's warmest on record, separate reports by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released on Friday showed.

With the exception of 1998, the 10 warmest years on record have now occurred since the year 2000, according to analysis of surface temperature measurements by NASA and NOAA.

Since 1880, when record-keeping began, Earth's average surface temperature has warmed by about 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit (0.8 degrees Celsius), a trend that is largely driven by the increase in carbon dioxide and other human emissions into the planet's atmosphere, NASA said. (Editing by Alden Bentley)