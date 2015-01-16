(Adds quotes, details)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 16 Last year was
Earth's hottest on record in new evidence that people are
disrupting the climate by burning fossil fuels that release
greenhouse gases into the air, two U.S. government agencies said
on Friday.
The White House said the studies, by the U.S. space agency
NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA), showed climate change was happening now and that action
was needed to cut rising world greenhouse gas emissions.
The 10 warmest years since records began in the 19th century
have all been since 1997, the data showed. Last year was the
warmest, ahead of 2010, undermining claims by some skeptics that
global warming has stopped in recent years.
Record temperatures in 2014 were spread around the globe,
including most of Europe stretching into northern Africa, the
western United States, far eastern Russia into western Alaska,
parts of interior South America, parts of eastern and western
coastal Australia and elsewhere, NASA and NOAA said.
"While the ranking of individual years can be affected by
chaotic weather patterns, the long-term trends are attributable
to drivers of climate change that right now are dominated by
human emissions of greenhouse gases," said Gavin Schmidt,
director of NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New
York.
"The data shows quite clearly that it's the greenhouse gas
trends that are responsible for the majority of the trends," he
told reporters. Emissions were still rising "so we may
anticipate further record highs in the years to come."
U.N. studies show there already are more extremes of heat
and rainfall and project ever more disruptions to food and water
supplies. Sea levels are rising, threatening millions of people
living near coasts, as ice melts from Greenland to Antarctica.
PARIS MEETING IN DECEMBER
Next December, about 200 governments will meet in Paris to
try to reach a deal to limit global warming, shifting to
renewable energies. China and the United States, the top
emitters of greenhouse gases, say they are cooperating more to
achieve a U.N. accord.
The new data "is another reminder that climate change is not
a problem for the future - it's happening here and now and we
can't wait to take action," a White House official said in a
statement.
Opponents of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline that would
transport Canadian crude oil across the United States said the
new data made it all the more pressing to prevent the
construction of the pipeline.
But U.S. Senator James Inhofe, a Republican who is the
Senate's leading climate change skeptic, said the temperature
difference between 2014 and 2010 was so insignificant as to
prove there was no need for more stringent regulations by the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"Human activity is clearly not the driving cause for global
warming, and is not leading our planet to the brink of
devastation that many alarmists want us to believe," he said.
The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
says it is at least 95 percent probable that human activities,
rather than natural variations in the climate caused by factors
such as sunspots, are to blame for rising temperatures.
Still, a Paris deal will be hard to achieve since curbs on
fossil fuel use are unpopular in many nations. Low oil prices
may also discourage a shift to cleaner wind and solar power.
"The political challenges of organizing countries to
respond, particularly through the UN process, remain very high,"
Michael Levi, a fellow on energy and environment at the Council
on Foreign Relations in New York, told Reuters.
Rowan Sutton, director of climate research at Britain's
National Centre for Atmospheric Science at the University of
Reading, said a single year did not mean much because it might
be a freak hot year.
"But the fact that now 14 of the 15 warmest years on record
have occurred since the turn of the century shows just how clear
global warming has become," he said.
Even so, temperatures have not risen as fast as they did in
the 1980s or 1990s, taking an unusually warm 1998 as a starting
point. The IPCC has described it as a hiatus in warming.
NO EL NINO FACTOR
Since 1880, Earth's average surface temperature has warmed
by about 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit (0.8 degree Celsius), NASA said.
The NASA and NOAA analyses showed that the world's oceans all
warmed last year, offsetting somewhat more moderate temperatures
over land.
The average temperature across global land and ocean
surfaces was 1.24 degrees F (0.69 degree C) above the 20th
century average, NOAA said.
The scientists noted that the record was set in a year that
did not have the weather pattern known as El Niño, which can
heat up the atmosphere and has been a factor in many past
record-setting years, including 1998.
The United Nations says it is already clear that promises
for emissions curbs at the Paris summit will be too weak to get
on track for a U.N. goal of limiting global warming to 3.6
degrees F (2 degrees C) above pre-industrial times.
