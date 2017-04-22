By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. scientists will stage
an unprecedented protest on Saturday, a March for Science
provoked by steep cuts President Donald Trump has proposed for
science and research budgets, and growing disregard for
evidence-based knowledge.
The march in Washington, timed to coincide with the Earth
Day environmental event, will put Trump's questioning of climate
change and proposed cuts to federal science programs at center
stage.
Demonstrations are also scheduled in U.S. cities including
San Francisco, along with smaller towns like Dillingham, Alaska.
Overseas, people are due to rally in support of science from
Australia to Brazil.
Participants say the Washington march will be nonpartisan
and marks a new frontier for scientists more accustomed to
laboratories and classrooms than activism in the streets.
"It has dawned on some of them it is time to speak up," Rush
Holt, chief executive of the American Association for the
Advancement of Science, told reporters on a conference call this
week. "I wouldn't say that it is fundamentally because of Donald
Trump, but there's no question that there's been concern in
recent months about all sorts of things."
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump has called climate change a hoax. His administration
is mulling withdrawing from the so-called Paris Agreement aimed
at reducing global emissions of carbon dioxide and other
greenhouse gases.
Trump's proposed 2018 budget calls for deep spending cuts by
government science agencies, including a 31 percent reduction
for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Rally organizers are also worried by what they see as
growing skepticism from politicians and others on topics such as
vaccinations, genetically modified organisms and evolution.
"It's really the age-old debate of the rational view of the
universe against the irrational view of the universe," Elias
Zerhouni, former director of the National Institutes of Health,
said on the conference call.
Guests at the Washington event will include television
personality Bill Nye "the Science Guy," former White House
technology aide Megan Smith and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a
pediatrician who helped expose the lead water crisis in Flint,
Michigan.
But some questioned whether scientists should play a
political role, and whether the march would change the minds of
Trump, his top aides, or skeptical voters.
"We need to go to county fairs, and we need to personalize
the scientific issues we care about," said geologist Rob Young,
a professor at North Carolina's Western Carolina University.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)