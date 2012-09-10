NEW YORK, Sept 10 EarthLink Inc is
planning to kick off a wireless service for consumers next year
using capacity on a high-speed wireless network being built by
Clearwire Corp.
Shares in Clearwire, which is seeking additional funding to
last it beyond next year, rose slightly in early trading after
the news.
It has been seeking new wholesale customers, being almost
entirely dependent on revenue from its main customer and biggest
shareholder, Sprint Nextel.
EarthLink, a provider of Internet services to businesses,
said it is initially going to offer its wireless service to
consumers for in-home use only but will expand in future to
mobile devices and services for small business customers.
Clearwire shares rose to 1.72 in pre-market trading after
closing at $1.66 in the regular Nasdaq session.