A man rides his bicycle next to damaged structures, after an earthquake in Ghazni, Afghanistan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The United States stands ready to provide support to the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan after a major earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast on Monday, the White House said.

"The U.S. government has been in touch with the governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan and we stand ready to provide any additional support that may be needed," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

"There is a substantial USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) presence in both of these countries to try to assist their needs," Earnest added. "And there are a number of pre-positioned emergency shelter and relief supply kits in warehouses throughout Afghanistan. In Pakistan, USAID has existing partners who are ready to respond if necessary."

