KABUL At least 17 people have been killed and 55 injured in a powerful earthquake that hit northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, according to early reports and the toll may rise, officials said.

In the eastern city of Jalalabad, 5 people were killed and 55 injured, said Najibullah Kamawal, head of the provincial hospital, adding that the total could rise.

In the city of Taloqan, 12 girls were crushed in a stampede as people rushed out of a school when the quake hit, according to the head of the provincial disaster management agency, Abdul Razaq Zinda.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)