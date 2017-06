A major earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck in Argentina, 69 miles (111 km) east southeast of Santiago del Estero at a depth of 340 miles (550 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at 4:46 a.m. (0746 GMT) on Monday. A quake of that magnitude nearer the earth's surface could cause severe damage in a densely populated area.

Santiago del Estero is in north central Argentina and has a population of about 245,000.

(World Desk, Americas)