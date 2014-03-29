March 29 More than 100 aftershocks have been
reported across Southern California following a 5.1 magnitude
earthquake that rattled suburban Los Angeles and at least
temporarily displaced about 50 people but caused no serious
structural damage, seismologists said on Saturday.
No injuries were reported from the Friday quake centered
outside La Habra, about 20 miles (32 km) east of downtown Los
Angeles, but the temblor displaced at least 50 people in
Fullerton, about 5 miles (8 km) from the epicenter, because of
minor damage, Fullerton Police Lieutenant Mike Chlebowski said.
"Five houses and 20 apartments were damaged by the
earthquake, but the fire department is in the process of
determining the extent," he said, adding that a water main break
in the city forced the closure of surrounding streets due to
flooding.
The temblor also shook items off tables, rattled chandeliers
and resulted in scattered damage to cars and property, including
setting off a rockslide in the Orange County city of Brea that
flipped a car on its roof.
Aftershocks were still being recorded by the United States
Geological Survey early on Saturday, nearly 12 hours after the
quake struck. But the Los Angeles Fire Department said it had
called off its "earthquake mode."
"Fortunately no significant damage occurred in the 470
square mile (756 square km) jurisdiction," the department said.
The quake was felt as far away as Palm Springs in the east,
San Diego in the south and Ventura County to the north. While
not large, the event "seems unusual, of course, because a lot of
people felt it," said Doug Given, a USGS geophysicist.
"These quakes occur in populated areas and people try to put
two and two together and predict that something more is coming,
but that's simply not the case," he said.
Seismologists said the Friday quake, which struck at 9:09
p.m. (0409 GMT Saturday), had a 5 percent chance of being a
foreshock to a bigger temblor but that possibility diminishes
over time.
The quake shut down Metrolink trains to allow for inspection
of tracks and cars. In Anaheim, Disneyland briefly
turned off park rides as a precaution and asked guests to remain
seated.
But the Los Angeles Philharmonic didn't miss a note even as
the quake rattled downtown Los Angeles's Walt Disney Concert
Hall, The Los Angeles Times reported.
"The L.A. Philharmonic should get combat pay," audience
member Michael Healy told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and James Dalgleish)