March 16 A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Chile at a depth of 20.5 miles (32 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake was centered 44 miles (70 km) northwest of Iquique, in northern Chile, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Peter Cooney)