A magnitude 7.4 quake struck late on Monday off the coast of El Salvador, and there was a risk of "hazardous tsunami waves", the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a revised alert.

The quake struck 66 miles (106 km) south-southeast of the city of Usulutan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The area of a possible tsunami included the coasts of Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador within 300 km (180 miles) of the epicenter, the warning center said.

