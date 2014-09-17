A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 25 miles (40 km) northwest of the Pacific island Guam on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of serious damage.

The quake struck at more than 100 miles (160 km) deep, USGS said, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center adding that it was too deep to trigger a tsunami.

"There were no reports of structural damage," said a statement from the Office of the Governor in the small U.S. territory. "We are still assessing."

Authorities there said the tremor was too deep to cause any serious damage to buildings.

"It was strong and lasted too long," a Guam resident said of the quake.

