SYDNEY A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 was recorded off the Moluccas in Indonesia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and a tsunami warning was issued for the area near the quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said hazardous tsunamis were possible within 300 km (185 miles) of the quake's epicentre. The centre said there was no danger of a Pacific-wide tsunami.

The quake was measured at a depth of 47 km (34 miles), with the epicentre 134 km (83 miles) northwest of Ternate.

