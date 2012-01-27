MILAN An earthquake was felt across northern Italy on Friday, the second this week, though there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was magnitude 5.3, and struck 35 km south-southwest of Parma. It struck at 1453 GMT, about 10 km underground, it said.

It was also felt in the cities of Genoa, Bologna, Turin and Italy's financial capital Milan.

"The table started shaking, at first I thought it was me. Then I saw the water in the bottle moving, but it wasn't that strong. People on the ground floor felt nothing," said Paolo Forlani, an employee of the Johns Hopkins university in the central city of Bologna.

"But while the last one on Wednesday was quite short-lived, this one was more protracted.

Smaller aftershocks were being felt, people reported on Twitter. Railway company Trenitalia said trains were briefly interrupted between Milan and Bologna.

"We have reports of concrete frames fallen from buildings, but nothing particularly serious at the moment," an official at the national fire department said. "All our men are checking the sites."

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck northern Italy on Wednesday, without causing any damage or injury.

The last major earthquake to hit Italy was a 6.3 magnitude quake in the central Italian city of L'Aquila in 2009, killing nearly 300 people.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Stephen Jewkes; Ilaria Polleschi and Giselda Vagnoni in Rome; Editing by Alison Williams)