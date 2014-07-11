GLOBAL MARKETS-Equity markets dip on U.S. tax plan; euro weakens on Draghi
* Oil slumps as Libya restarts oilfields (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
LONDON, July 11 A 6.8 magnitude quake was detected 165 km (103 miles) east of Iwaki city on the Japanese island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.
The quake was measured at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and occurred at 1922 GMT, it said. (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Oil slumps as Libya restarts oilfields (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
DOHA, April 27 An anti-corruption sports watchdog funded by Qatar as part of its rapid rise as a destination for major sporting events, is laying off about a quarter of its staff in a rare case of the Gulf monarchy scaling back.