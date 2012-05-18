TOKYO May 18 An earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 4.8 hit eastern Japan on Friday, shaking buildings
in the capital Tokyo.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and
no tsunami warnings were issued.
On March 11 last year Japan's northeast coast was devastated
by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest recorded in the
country, and a massive tsunami, which triggered the world's
worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. The disaster left up to 20,000
dead or missing.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)