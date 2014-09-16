Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) reported no irregularities at their three nuclear plants in eastern Japan following a magnitude 5.6 quake that hit north of Tokyo on Tuesday.
A Japan Atomic official said there have been no irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has been shut since May 2011. A Tepco spokeswoman said there has been no irregularities at Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, wrecked by the March 2011 quake, and Fukushima-Daini plant, which has been shut since March 2011. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Perry)
SASEBO, April 29 As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes.