DUBAI An earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck western Iran near its border with Iraq on Friday morning, Iranian media reported.

There are no details on the extent of the damage, but several relief teams have been dispatched to assess the situation, state news agency IRNA reported.

The epicentre of the quake was the town of Qasr-e Shirin, the capital of Kermanshah province, lying just 10 kilometres from the Iran-Iraq border.

(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Hugh Lawson)