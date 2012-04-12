Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 93 miles west of La Dolce in Sonora, Mexico, on Thursday at a depth of 6.2 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
HILLA, Iraq A woman suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded 35 in a crowded market in the town of Musayab, 80 km (50 miles) south of Baghdad, on Friday, security sources said.
In September 2014, Gilberto Velasquez, a 38-year-old house painter from El Salvador, received life-changing news: The U.S. government had decided to shelve its deportation action against him.