Mexico City A magnitude 6.2 quake struck Mexico on Tuesday in the Gulf of California, 75 miles (121 km) west south-west of the city of El Dorado, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was shallow at just 6.2 miles (10 km), and was felt inland in the city of Culiacan, the capital of the western state of Sinaloa, Culiacan emergency services spokeswoman Melva Uribe said.

"We felt a light shake for about five to ten seconds," she said. "So far, we don't have a single report of damages."

The USGS initially said it was a magnitude 6.3 quake but later revised the figure.

