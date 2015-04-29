Makeshift shelters for earthquake victims are seen on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The following are some of the organizations providing relief in Nepal to thousands of victims from Saturday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake:

Save the Children

About 525 staff members are distributing food, shelter and clean water in Nepal, said Wendy Christian, head of media at Save the Children.

The group, which has provided aid work in Nepal since 1976, is handing out baby kits that include diapers, food and clean water; hygiene kits and household kits because "moms need a place to cook and prepare food for the family," Christian said.

Save the Children (www.savethechildren.org) set a goal to raise $50 million for earthquake relief in Nepal. It received about $600,000 in donations over the weekend, Christian said.

Care.org

The organization, in Nepal since 1978, has 150 team members already on the ground and will be adding more as soon as possible, said Brian Feagans, director of communications at Care.org (www.care.org).

Care.org's focus area is providing sanitation and humanitarian supplies to 100,000 people in need, with a focus on the areas outside of Katmandu toward Pokara. The goal is to raise $40 million.

Oxfam

Oxfam (www.oxfamamerica.org), which has been operating in Nepal since the 1980s, established four open-air sites in the Katmandu Valley to provide sanitation and fresh water for earthquake victims.

Plans are in the works to set up at least 16 sites in the coming days, said Alissa Rooney, director of media and public relations.

IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ifrc.org) launched a 33.4 million Swiss franc emergency appeal to provide vital services in Nepal, including food, shelter, water and sanitation assistance for 75,000 vulnerable people, according to the organization's website.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org) has eight teams on the way to affected areas in Nepal. All donations will go to the group's general fund - not earmarked specifically for Nepal - until more staff is on the ground and the needs are assessed. When the group assesses the aid situation, it will establish a fundraising goal.

Team Rubicon

This group (www.teamrubiconusa.org) came into prominence after Hurricane Sandy. It has an operation underway in Nepal. Its fundraising goal is $75,000, of which $61,000 had been donated by 3 p.m. EDT.

(Reporting by Beth Pinsker and Lauren Young; Editing by Dan Grebler)