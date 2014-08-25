LIMA A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck southern Peru on Sunday, shaking the capital Lima 300 miles away but triggering no widespread damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 2321 GMT at a depth of 36.6 miles (58.9 km), 27 miles (43 km) east-northeast of the town of Tambo in the southern region of Ayacucho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Peru's civil defense institute said there were no reports of damage or injury.

The quake was felt in coastal areas, but local authorities ruled out the possibility of potential tsunamis as the epicenter was far inland.

Several large mines operate in neighboring parts of southern Peru, a top exporter of copper, silver and gold.

A representative for Chinese miner Chinalco said its copper mine Toromocho, in the region of Junin, suffered no damage.

Southern Copper Corp also confirmed that its operations in the regions of Moquegua and Tacna were not affected by the quake.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler, Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft)