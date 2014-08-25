(Updates with confirmation from Southern Copper Corp)
LIMA Aug 24 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck
southern Peru on Sunday, shaking the capital Lima 300 miles away
but triggering no widespread damage or injuries.
The quake hit at 2321 GMT at a depth of 36.6 miles (58.9
km), 27 miles (43 km) east-northeast of the town of Tambo in the
southern region of Ayacucho, according to the U.S. Geological
Survey.
Peru's civil defense institute said there were no reports of
damage or injury.
The quake was felt in coastal areas, but local authorities
ruled out the possibility of potential tsunamis as the epicenter
was far inland.
Several large mines operate in neighboring parts of southern
Peru, a top exporter of copper, silver and gold.
A representative for Chinese miner Chinalco said
its copper mine Toromocho, in the region of Junin, suffered no
damage.
Southern Copper Corp also confirmed that its
operations in the regions of Moquegua and Tacna were not
affected by the quake.
