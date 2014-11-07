Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY A major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off Papua New Guinea's New Britain island on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage, said residents in nearby towns.
The undersea quake struck in a narrow strait between New Britain's south coast and the north coast of Papua New Guinea's main island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no tsunami threat.
(Reporting by Michael Perry and Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)
MUMBAI Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical aims to apply for approval of its tuberculosis (TB) drug delamanid in India within three months, a senior company official said, as calls grow for expanded access to the life-saving medicine.