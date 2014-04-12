(Adds police comment, tsunami warnings cancelled)
April 13 A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake
struck near the Solomon Islands on Sunday morning, triggering a
tsunami warning that was later cancelled, according to U.S.
government agencies, and there were no immediate reports of
damage.
The quake was centred 100 km (60 miles) south of Kira Kira
on the island of Makira at a depth of 29 km (18 miles),
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"So far we have received no reports of damage," said
Constable Taylor Fugo from Kira Kira police. "The people
responded very well to the (tsunami) warning. They all went up
the hills and have been watching and waiting for advice."
A tsunami warning for the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea
and Vanuatu was cancelled after only very small tsunami wave
activity, just a couple of centimetres, had been measured at two
reading stations near the epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning
Center said.
An earlier tsunami watch for Fiji, Australia, Indonesia and
nearby areas was cancelled after the earthquake was revised down
from its original magnitude of 8.3.
A series of aftershocks followed the quake, the strongest a
magnitude 5.9, hit the region shortly afterwards, the USGS said.
The Solomon Islands straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of
Fire," a highly seismically active zone where different plates
on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of
earthquakes and volcanoes.
A powerful 8.0 magnitude quake in 2013 in a similar area
generated a local tsunami that killed at least five people.
