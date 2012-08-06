* Barnett Shale area that includes Dallas saw 68 small
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 Dozens of small earthquakes
occurred in central Texas over a two-year period, and 23 of them
were close to injection wells where waste water from energy
extraction was pumped deep underground for disposal, a new study
reported on Monday.
The study used temporary seismographs to detect earthquakes
of magnitude 1.5 or higher in a geologic area called the Barnett
Shale, a swath of land the size of England that includes Dallas
and Fort Worth.
Earthquakes with magnitudes of 1 to 3 would be felt by few
people, and only under particularly favorable conditions,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Study author Cliff Frohlich of the University of Texas at
Austin located 68 earthquakes in this area, more than eight
times as many as the U.S. National Earthquake Center found over
the same period from November 2009 to September 2011.
Of those, 23 were located within about two miles (3.2 km) of
high-volume injection wells that pumped more than 150,000
barrels per month of water underground, Frohlich wrote in the
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
His study did not examine any possible link between
earthquakes and hydraulic fracturing - commonly called fracking
- where water, sand and chemicals are pumped underground at high
pressure to break up rock formations that contain oil and
natural gas.
"Drilling never causes earthquakes," Frohlich said in a
telephone interview. "Fracking almost never causes earthquakes
... While there are probably millions of hydrofracking jobs,
only a few have caused earthquakes and they've all been little
tiny earthquakes."
Many high-volume injection wells in the Barnett Shale were
not near earthquakes, and the study does not specify what made
the difference.
Frohlich theorized that injection of water only triggers an
earthquake if a nearby fault is "experiencing tectonic stress" -
that is, the fluid underground might relieve the stress by
getting the fault unstuck, causing a mild earthquake. To test
this theory would require data about subsurface faults that is
not available now.
This research sparked interest in Britain, where shale gas
extraction came under fire last year after tremors were measured
in Blackpool, where fracking was taking place. The government
temporarily halted fracking at the site.
British science and engineering bodies reported on June 29,
2012 that shale gas fracking is unlikely to cause big
earthquakes or contaminate drinking water.
Cuadrilla Resources, a UK shale gas company, said on July 12
that it will improve monitoring of earth tremors at its drilling
sites.
