* Wastewater injected underground a likely culprit
* Hydraulic fracturing not directly linked to quakes
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, April 17 The number of earthquakes
in the central United States rose "spectacularly" near where oil
and gas drillers disposed of wastewater underground, a process
that may have caused geologic faults to slip, U.S. government
geologists report.
The average number of earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater
in the U.S. midcontinent - an area that includes Arkansas,
Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas - increased to six
times the 20th century average last year, scientists at the U.S.
Geological Survey said in an abstract of their research.
The abstract does not explicitly link rising earthquake
activity to fracking - known formally as hydraulic fracturing -
that involves pumping water and chemicals into underground rock
formations to extract natural gas and oil.
But the wastewater generated by fracking and other
extraction processes may play a role in causing geologic faults
to slip, causing earthquakes, the report suggests.
"A remarkable increase in the rate of (magnitude 3) and
greater earthquakes is currently in progress," the authors wrote
in a brief work summary to be discussed Wednesday at a San Diego
meeting of the Seismological Society of America.
"While the seismicity rate changes described here are almost
certainly manmade, it remains to be determined how they are
related to either changes in extraction methodologies or the
rate of oil and gas production," the abstract said.
From 1970 through 2000, the rate of magnitude 3 or greater
quakes was 21 plus or minus 7.6 each year, according to USGS
figures. Between 2001 and 2008, that increased to 29 plus or
minus 3.5.
But the next three years saw the numbers increase "much more
spectacularly," said Arthur McGarr, of the geologic survey's
Earthquake Science Center in California: 2009 had 50, 2010 had
87 and 2011 had 134 such events.
"We don't know why, but we doubt that it's a natural
process, because in nature, the only time you see such a big
increase is during an aftershock sequence (with a series of
quakes) or in a volcanic setting where you often get swarms of
earthquakes due to magmatic activity," McGarr said by telephone.
EXPLORING THE LINK
When swarms of quakes occurred in Colorado and Oklahoma last
year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the
geologic survey to investigate possible links to energy
extraction in the area.
Among other sites, they examined an August 2011 earthquake
centered around Trinidad, Colorado, near the New Mexico border,
that registered a magnitude of 5.3, said McGarr, a co-author of
the abstract.
That quake "turned out to be really close to two of the
highest injection volume waste water disposal wells in the
field," McGarr said. "So that gives us quite a strong hint that
these earthquakes are being triggered by these wastewater
disposal facilities."
There were different responses on either side of the
Colorado-New Mexico line, he said. New Mexico, where the policy
was to inject all wastewater underground, experienced more
earthquakes than Colorado, where some wastewater is disposed at
the surface.
America's Natural Gas Alliance, which represents major
energy companies involved in natural gas fracking, said it was
difficult to conclude anything based on an unpublished abstract.
"We are committed to monitoring the issue and working with
authorities where there are concerns, but it should be noted
that currently there is no scientific data associating hydraulic
fracturing with earthquakes that would cause damage," ANGA
spokesman Dan Whitten said in an email.
The disposal of wastewater underground, called injection,
has long been known to have the potential to cause earthquakes,
the Interior Department said in a blog post here
.
What is new is the ability to precisely locate earthquakes
of magnitude 3 or greater (magnitude 3 is recognized as the
threshhold for detection) and a signature shape of the waves on
a seismogram indicating a shallow quake, McGarr said.
Human-induced quakes are typically quite shallow, he said.
