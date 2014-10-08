NAIROBI Oct 8 Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have
slashed the costs of making mobile phone calls across their
borders by more than 60 percent, as part of efforts to enhance
regional integration, the Kenyan communication minister said on
Wednesday.
The three nations, with a combined population of more than
94 million and members of the five-nation East African Community
(EAC), are seeking to improve trade between their economies
where businesses often complain of high roaming charges.
Kenya's Safaricom, one of the biggest mobile
operators in the region, did not expect the move to have a major
impact on its revenues as roaming was not a key part of its
business, Chief Executive Bob Collymore said.
Mobile phone users will pay reduced tariffs for calling
another user on a different network in a neighbouring country
while those roaming will not be charged for receiving calls.
"We have reduced the cost of calling within the region by
over 60 percent," Information, Communication and Technology
Minister Fred Matiangi told a news conference.
Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda are part of the five-nation EAC
common market, which also includes Burundi and Tanzania.
The three countries have also launched a joint tourist visa,
allowing visitors to cross to see attractions in any of the
three, and they are building a new transport corridor, linking
the Kenyan coast with the hinterland, via railway and oil
pipeline. Both Uganda and Kenya have discovered oil.
South Sudan, a nation convulsed by a civil conflict which
has already signed up to the transport projects, is expected to
cut costs of mobile phone calls across borders by the end of
this year when it joins the new initiative, Matiangi said.
Tanzania and Burundi were also looking at how they can join
the initiative, the minister and telecoms executives said.
Other operators in the region include Bharti Airtel
, MTN, Orange and Tigo.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair/James
Macharia)