STOCKHOLM Oct 8 East Capital Explorer Publ AB
* East Capital Explorer AB : East Capital Explorer intends
not to issue preference shares - new investments will primarily
be financed through fund divestments
* Mandate was obtained at the Company's Extraordinary
General Meeting on 24 March and renewed at the
Annual General Meeting on 22 April
* The decision is based on the fact that the cost of
funding through preference shares would be unjustifiably high
given the present market conditions, whereas new investments may
currently be financed through continued divestment of parts of
the company's fund holdings
