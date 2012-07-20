VIENNA, July 20 International banks seem to have accelerated efforts to scale back exposure to emerging Europe in the second quarter, renewing a trend that had slowed in early 2012, the Vienna Initiative monitoring group said on Friday.

A study prepared for the group highlighted this "deleveraging" issue, which officials are eyeing closely for fear a banking crisis in developed countries could choke off growth in the region as foreign lenders hoard money.

"The withdrawal of funding by western banks from central, eastern, and southeastern Europe (CESEE) remains a headwind for the economies of the region at best and a potential threat to external and financial stability if downside risks materialised," the study found.

The Vienna Initiative, founded by banks and public finance institutions during the 2008/09 financial crisis to avoid a mass exodus from the region, had already flagged a sharp reduction in banks' exposure to emerging Europe in the second half of 2011.

This slowed somewhat in the first quarter as massive European Central Bank liquidity injections (LTROs) helped calm market fears over the euro zone's debt crisis, it noted.

"In the second quarter of 2012 funding withdrawals of western banks are likely to have picked up again, although not to the pace of the second half of last year," said the study. compiled by staff at Initiative members such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and IMF.

"High-frequency data on flows into funds dedicated to emerging Europe suggest that the sentiment toward the region has deteriorated with the waning effect of the ECB's LTROs and continued profound concerns about the euro zone crisis."

It said banking survey data also pointed to deleveraging, noting the amount CESEE banks owed foreigners declined in April and May, at least excluding heavyweights Russia and Turkey.

"Anecdotal evidence of western parent banks asking their CESEE subsidiaries to be repaid ahead of schedule further corroborates the impression that funding withdrawals continue. However, these withdrawals are probably smaller than in the second half of 2011, as evidenced by relatively more contained balance-of-payments pressures," the report added.

It forecast deleveraging would continue over the next few years as beleaguered western banks shrink their balance sheets.

Between June 2011 and March 2012, major banks reduced their exposure to a number of countries substantially -- in excess of 5 percent of gross domestic product in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, and Slovenia, the study found.

For the overall region the decline came to 1.3 percent of GDP, or $49 billion, because Russia and Turkey rely less on foreign bank funding.

Funding withdrawals were largest in the third and fourth quarters of 2011 at 0.7 and 0.4 percent of GDP respectively, declining to 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012, according to the study.

Austrian banks including UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International are among the biggest lenders to the region. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)