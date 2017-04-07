BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, Apr 7The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34500 ICS-201(B22mm) 35500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38300 ICS-202(26mm) 44000 ICS-105(26mm) 37700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38500 ICS-105(27mm) 44600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38400 ICS-105MMA(27) 39700 ICS-105PHR(28) 44800 ICS-105(28mm) 42100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42500 ICS-105(29mm) 42900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43400 ICS-105(30mm) 43800 ICS-105(31mm) 45400 ICS-106(32mm) 46400 ICS-107(34mm) 58000
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)