BANGALORE, Apr 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm) 44300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 37200 ICS-105MMA(27) 38500 ICS-105PHR(28) 44500 ICS-105(28mm) 41100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41500 ICS-105(29mm) 42200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42700 ICS-105(30mm) 43400 ICS-105(31mm) 44500 ICS-106(32mm) 46000 ICS-107(34mm) 58000