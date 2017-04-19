BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, Apr 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 34900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(27mm) 44300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35900 ICS-105MMA(27) 36900 ICS-105PHR(28) 44500 ICS-105(28mm) 41000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41500 ICS-105(29mm) 42000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42700 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 44300 ICS-106(32mm) 45800 ICS-107(34mm) 57500
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)