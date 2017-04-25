BANGALORE, Apr 25The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34100 ICS-201(B22mm) 35100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28800 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37600 ICS-202(26mm) 43900 ICS-105(26mm) 34000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35300 ICS-105(27mm) 44500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35300 ICS-105MMA(27) 36700 ICS-105PHR(28) 44800 ICS-105(28mm) 40900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41300 ICS-105(29mm) 41900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42500 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 44000 ICS-106(32mm) 46000 ICS-107(34mm) 57500