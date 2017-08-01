FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
East India Cotton association Prices - August 01, 2017
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
U.S.
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 20 hours ago

East India Cotton association Prices - August 01, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 01(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101    36100
 ICS-201    37000
 ICS-102    28500
 ICS-103    33200
 ICS-104    37100
 ICS-202    42100
 ICS-105    34800
 ICS-105    36700
 ICS-105    42700
 ICS-105    37300
 ICS-105    39000
 ICS-105    43000
 ICS-105    41000
 ICS-105    40900
 ICS-105    42400
 ICS-105    42200
 ICS-105    43100
 ICS-105    43900
 ICS-106    45800
 ICS-107    54500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.