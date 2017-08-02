FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East India Cotton association Prices - August 02, 2017
August 2, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in a day

East India Cotton association Prices - August 02, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, August 02(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101   35700
 ICS-201   36600
 ICS-102   28500
 ICS-103   33200
 ICS-104   37100
 ICS-202   41900
 ICS-105   34700
 ICS-105   36700
 ICS-105   42600
 ICS-105   37200
 ICS-105   39000
 ICS-105   42900
 ICS-105   41100
 ICS-105   41000
 ICS-105   42500
 ICS-105   42300
 ICS-105   43100
 ICS-105   43900
 ICS-106   45800
 ICS-107   54000

