BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, Feb 15The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 30200 ICS-103(23mm) 34400 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 39700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41100 ICS-105(27mm) 43800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40100 ICS-105MMA(27) 41600 ICS-105PHR(28) 44000 ICS-105(28mm) 42200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42400 ICS-105(29mm) 42700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42900 ICS-105(30mm) 43100 ICS-105(31mm) 43900 ICS-106(32mm) 44400 ICS-107(34mm) 55600
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters