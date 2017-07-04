FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
East India Cotton association Prices - July 04, 2017
July 4, 2017 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

East India Cotton association Prices - July 04, 2017

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 04(Reuters) - The following are the daily Cotton 
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. 
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). 
 
 PRODUCTS                       CURRENT 
 RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- 
 ICS-101              35800
 ICS-201              36700
 ICS-102              29200
 ICS-103              33700
 ICS-104              37600
 ICS-202              43000
 ICS-105              34500
 ICS-105              37100
 ICS-105              43800
 ICS-105              37400
 ICS-105              39200
 ICS-105              44000
 ICS-105              41000
 ICS-105              41100
 ICS-105              42300
 ICS-105              42400
 ICS-105              43300
 ICS-105              44200
 ICS-106              45800
 ICS-107              56000

